This Is What The Mars Rover Is Doing On The Red Planet

The Mars rover Perserverence just landed on Mars.
But what is it doing there?
Today’s guest tells us all about the exploration for life.
Billions of years ago, Mars was home to oceans, rivers, and seas. During this ancient era of the Red Planet, atmospheric pressures..
