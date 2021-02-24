WhatsApp to Begin Switching off Messages For Users Who Reject New Terms

WhatsApp to Begin Switching off Messages, For Users Who Reject New Terms. Users have until May 15 to accept the new terms of the popular messaging app.

.

Otherwise, their accounts will be listed as "inactive.".

According to TechCrunch, the app will continue to allow both notifications and calls for a "few weeks.".

"Inactive" accounts can be deleted after 120 days.

Users have concerns that the new terms, issued in January, will expand the amount of data the app shares with Facebook, its parent company.

WhatsApp states that the new terms have nothing to do with Facebook.

They allow for making payments to businesses.

WhatsApp currently shares IP addresses with Facebook, as well as information about purchases made through the platform.