Ghana Becomes First Nation in the World to Receive COVAX Vaccines.

COVAX was launched in April 2020 by the World Health Organization (WHO), the European Commission and France.

According to the WHO, "its aim is to accelerate the development and manufacture of COVID-19 vaccines, and to guarantee fair and equitable access for every country in the world.".

Ghana has become the first country to receive coronavirus vaccines through the initiative.

600,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine were delivered by UNICEF on Feb.

24.

The shipment marks the beginning of what will reportedly soon be the largest-ever global "vaccine procurement and supply operation in history.".

Ghana and over 90 other low- and middle-income nations are receiving the vaccines for free.

An additional 90 countries and eight territories have opted to pay for vaccines acquired through COVAX.

COVAX intends to deliver about 2 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines worldwide this year.

According to Ghana's Health Services, the West African nation has documented 81,245 cases of coronavirus and 584 deaths.

After a year of disruptions due to the COVID-19 pandemic ... the path to recovery for the people of Ghana can finally begin, Ghana’s acting Minister of Information Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, via statement