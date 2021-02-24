3 Simple Steps to Filing Your Taxes Online

Whether it's your first or fiftieth time filing taxes, watch this TurboTax tax tip video to learn the 3 simple steps to follow when filing your taxes online.

We've made filing your taxes online easy, quick, and secure.

And at TurboTax, we get you.

It doesn't matter who you are, we're all tax people.

We've made it easy, quick, and secure to file your taxes online.

Here's how to do it in just 3 simple steps.

First, gather all of your necessary documentation.

This includes your W-2s or 1099 forms, and any other supporting records that you have.

Then, answer simple questions about your life.

Next, use our mobile app or your computer to follow our step-by-step instructions online.

Finally, submit your form.

You'll be able to collect your refund or see what you owe.

And you're done.

