Springsteen drunk driving charges dropped

Bruce Springsteen will not face charges for driving while intoxicated, and pleaded guilty to a lower charge of drinking in an area where alcohol was prohibited.
This report produced by Zachary Goelman.
Bruce Springsteen will not face charges for driving while intoxicated, and pleaded guilty to a lower charge of drinking in an area where alcohol was prohibited.
This report produced by Zachary Goelman.
Assistant US Attorney Adam Baker said the government was dropping the driving-while-intoxicated and reckless driving charges..