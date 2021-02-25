Track athlete looks forward to competing again

The pandemic put a lot of things on hold last year across the country and right here in the Wabash Valley, which includes some sports.

News 10s porsha williams talked with a very young athlete who is looking forward to track season.

I talked with Zanariae White..

Her dad..

And coach.

They tell me last year's track season was cancelled due to the pandemic... but she's excited to hit the ground running this year.

Zanariae is a 5th grader at farrington grove elementary school.

She has won the tiger trot every year since she was in kindergarten.

And she was terre haute's first female to be named usatf indiana youth athlete of the year in 2019.

"i mean i'm a proud father.

She's very accomplished i mean very."

Her dad says to have the communitiy's support means everything.

"she gets so much love in the community.

I mean even outside of the community they're talking about her.

This little girl that's competing nationally from terre haute..

Playing football with the boys usually a boy dominated sport and she's a running back.

She told me what she's looking forward to most this year.

"to go to nationals."

Her coach who is also over the track program called speed u says it was tough to see the season cancelled last year due to the pandemic.

"it was definitely something that was hard to deal with.

Everything closing down.

We didn't have access to many things almost to the point where we couldn't even go to a park.

So it's definitely been a very big hole in my heart for that season.

Which i very well forget."

He says kids learn life skills participating in sports that goes behind their school years.

"the world is changing.

The world is going through so many different things on so many levels.

I think installing the positive reinforcements within our kids is definitely going to pay off in the long run."

Now coach Hines tells me registration for "speed u" gear up in April.

