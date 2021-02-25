Texas governor vows to fix state's electric grid

Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Wednesday pledged to overhaul the state's electric grid operator after a massive blackout left residents without heat, power or water for days.
Bryan Wood reports.
Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Wednesday pledged to overhaul the state's electric grid operator after a massive blackout left residents without heat, power or water for days.
Bryan Wood reports.
[NFA] Texas's largest and oldest electric power cooperative on Monday filed for bankruptcy protection in federal court in Houston,..
Extreme cold temperatures in the south created major issues for people in Texas. The storm left millions of Texans without power...