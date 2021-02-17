Millions without power as Arctic weather hammers Texas

A devastating winter storm has crippled the power grid in Texas and caused more than 3.4 million outages, leaving much of the state in the cold and dark for several days.
CNN’s Camila Bernal reports.
A devastating winter storm has crippled the power grid in Texas and caused more than 3.4 million outages, leaving much of the state in the cold and dark for several days.
CNN’s Camila Bernal reports.
More ice and frigid temperatures are expected to hit states worst affected by the deadly winter storm. CNN’s Camila Bernal is in..
Watch VideoHistoric winter weather has caused a dangerous situation for millions of people without power.
In Texas, the..