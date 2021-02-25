Hyperloop's Dramatic 'Campus in the Desert' Concept

MOJAVE DESERT, NEVADA — You are looking at one of the finalist designs of the latest Young Architects Competition.

The competition brief challenged young architects to create an eye-catching campus for the Hyperloop movement in the Mojave Desert in Nevada.

The idea was to design a campus that would not only help advance one of the most futuristic means of transit, but would also serve as a "sanctuary of science." The latest Young Architects Competitions resulted in one of the most interesting conceptual buildings ever imagined.

The competition challenged young architects to design a beautiful and practical desert-located campus for the Hyperloop movement.

You are looking at the design of Begum Aydinoglu, Mariana Custodio Dos Santos and Juan Carlos Naranjo.

Unlike most buildings, which are usually little more than rectangular blocks, this conceptual campus rises gradually and smoothly from the desert floor.

The trio reimagined a seemingly inhospitable stretch of the Mojave Desert — North America's driest desert that stretches across four states — into an oasis.

Their curvaceous Hyperloop test center is configured around four courtyards with water elements that support the growth of tall palm trees and other greenery.

The looping building proposal is flanked by solar panel farms that generate renewable energy while the courtyards are engineered for rainwater collection and greywater recycling.