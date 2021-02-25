Sir David Attenborough urges global leaders to tackle climate change

"We are no longer separate nations.
We are a single, truly global species, whose greatest threats are shared." Sir David Attenborough warns global leaders that climate change is the biggest threat modern humans have ever faced.
TV environmentalist and campaigner Sir David Attenborough has issued a grim warning to world leaders on climate change: "It's..