Schools minister: ‘We learnt a lot from last summer’

Schools minister Nick Gibb says this year’s grading system for school students is fair and that the government has “learnt a lot from last summer”.

A-level and GCSE students will receive teacher-assessed grades in August.

Mr Gibb added: “It is right not to use an algorithm in ensuring fairness.” Report by Jonesia.

