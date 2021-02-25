Thames Valley Police caught Daniel Anderson after dangerous driving and convicted him for possession of drug in the town of Ayle

A regular day suddenly spirals into a dramatic movie scene when cops are led into a pursuit by a suspect they attempted to stop for a check-up.The suspect, later identified as 35-year-old Daniel Anderson, sped away the moment he saw officers approach him in the town of Aylesbury, in central England, on 19th of May last year.(@thamesvp/Clipzilla)