Thousands of jobs impacted as Asda launches major restructuring

Asda has launched consultations with around 5,000 staff over a major restructuring which could put around 3,000 back office store workers at risk.The supermarket giant said the restructuring has been driven by the “structural shift” towards online grocery shopping during the pandemic.The grocery firm said it also plans to create around 4,500 separate jobs in its online operations this year and will look to hire staff impacted by the potential cuts.