Nirav Modi to be brought to India, UK court clears extradition| Oneindia News

Jeweller Nirav Modi will be extradited to India as a UK judge ruled today that he is satisfied that Nirav Modi's extradition to India is in compliance per human rights, adding that he had the right to appeal the order.

Nirav Modi wanted for fraud and money laundering in the ₹ 14,000-crore Punjab National Bank scam.

Nirav Modi was arrested on an extradition warrant on March 19, 2019.

#NiravModi #PunjabNationalBank #NiravModiExtradition