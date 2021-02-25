Congress 'welcomes' UK court's decision of extraditing Nirav Modi to India

Congress senior leader Salman Khurshid welcomed UK court's decision to extradite Nirav Modi to India.

Khurshid said, "Whose success is it?

Our agency's or of UK law?

What should have been done is being done, and we welcome that.

Let us just hope that he (Nirav Modi) comes back (to India) and tells the truth." While Congress leader Meem Afzal said that it is difficult that Nirav Modi will come back to India till PM Modi's government is in power.

He said that government should be prepared as Nirav Modi has multiple options to opt and one of which is appealing in the High Court.

"Appealing in High Court means that it can take up to 3 years also." A United Kingdom court on February 25 ordered the extradition of fugitive economic offender Nirav Modi to India to face trial in money laundering case.