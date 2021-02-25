PM Modi assures centre's support for Puducherry's development| Oneindia News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated a slew of completed projects in Puducherry.

India and Pakistan have agreed to strictly observe all agreements on ceasefire along the Line of Control and other sectors, according to a joint statement today.

Jeweller Nirav Modi, wanted for fraud and money laundering in the ₹ 14,000-crore Punjab National Bank scam, can now be extradited to India.

The central government has finalised the rules to regulate internet-based businesses and organisations, social media companies, OTT streaming services, and digital news outlets.

BJP youth wing leader Pamela Goswami, who was arrested by the West Bengal Police in Kolkata for possession of 100 gms cocaine, has made sensational allegations against senior BJP leader Rakesh Singh.

