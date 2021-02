Greta tweets on 'human rights' days after Disha Ravi arrest | Oneindia News

PM Modi was addressing the sixth meeting of the Niti Aayog, where he said the private sector must be allowed to grow and states and the Centre should both support them; Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg has extended support to 22-year-old Disha Ravi in India, days after her arrest for alleged sedition; Petrol prices rose by 39 paise on Saturday taking the rate past ₹90 per litre in the Capital.

All this and more news at 2 PM.

#DishaRavi #GretaThunberg #PetrolPrice