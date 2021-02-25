Discussion underway with Bangladesh for safe repatriation: MEA on Rohingya refugees

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Anurag Srivastava during the weekly press briefing, on Rohingya refugees said that were stranded on a boat, and the government is in discussion with Bangladesh for their safe and secure repatriation.

Explaining the incident, Anurag Srivastava said, "On 11th February, a boat sailed from Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh carrying 90 people.

The engine of the boat failed on February 15, since then it has been drifting.

8 occupants have died and 1 occupant was missing since February 15.

47 occupants have 'displaced Myanmar nationals' IDs issued by UNHCR."