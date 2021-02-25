It's a 'dharam sankat': FM Sitharaman on reducing fuel prices

"I won't be able to say 'when' it is a 'dharam sankat,' said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman when asked about reducing fuel prices during an event in Ahmedabad on February 25.

Nirmala Sitharaman said that there is revenue for both Centre and state and "it is no longer competitive." "You have an excise duty then you have VAT of the states that is percentage driven.

We can be picker about who earns more.

Everything that the Centre earns, 40% goes to the states.

So that is what we are left with of the total amount you see," FM added.