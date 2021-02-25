Myanmar and Thailand close northern border with barbed wire following military coup

The northern border crossing between Tachileik, Myanmar and Mae Sai, Thailand has been closed since the northern nation's military coup.

Myanmar has moved army units into Tachileik amid ongoing political protests.

The Sai river forms the border and is a tributary of the Mekong.

Thai military units are on alert along the border to prevent Burmese crossing.

The video shows the shallow state of the river and of Burmese children playing on February.

23.