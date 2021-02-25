Tom Holland Opens up About His Future With ‘Spider-Man’ Franchise

‘Spider-Man’ leading man Tom Holland sat down for an interview with Collider to discuss his future with the franchise.

His third movie as the web-slinging vigilante, ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home,’ is set to hit theaters this December.

The past two ‘Spider-Man’ franchises saw Tobey Maguire leave the role after three movies and Andrew Garfield leave after two.

Holland revealed to Collider that although the upcoming movie is his “last one” under contract, he’d love to remain in the role.

['Spider-Man 3'] would be my last one [under contract] so I’ve always said to them if they want me back I’ll be there in a heartbeat.

I’ve loved every minute of being a part of this amazing world.

, Tom Holland, to Collider.

Holland went on to say that he doesn’t think a fourth movie would be prevented due to another breakdown of negotiations between Marvel and Sony.

The studio giants had a brief falling out after the release of ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ that threatened to derail the franchise.

The way I understand it is that agreement between the two studios has already happened.

I don’t think that they’re going to run into the same troubles that they did … I think the two studios have worked that out, and I don’t think that that will be a problem in the future, Tom Holland, to Collider.

Holland said no matter what happens, he just feels “so lucky to be here.” .

It’s changed my life for the better, I’m so lucky to be here.

If they want me back I’ll be there, if they don’t I will walk off into the sunset a very, very happy person because it’s been an amazing journey, Tom Holland, to Collider