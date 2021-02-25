Sturgeon grilled on Salmond complaints at FMQs

Nicola Sturgeon has insisted she has no regrets about ensuring complaints against her predecessor Alex Salmond were investigated - despite the "difficulties" it has caused.

Scottish Conservative Holyrood leader, Ruth Davidson, said: "This sorry affair isn't just tarnishing the First Minister's reputation, it is damaging the institutions that it is her responsibility to uphold." Report by Jonesia.

