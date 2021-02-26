Still Too Soon To Plan For Herd Immunity

Although researchers at UAB are saying herd immunity could be just around the corner, it's not quite time to sigh relief yet.

For apple and android devices turning our attention to the coronavirus pandemic.

The light at the end of the tunnel!

Researchers at u-a-b say - herd immunity - could be just around the corner.

Waay31s sierra phillips is live at marshall medical centers with a breakdown of when we could get there, sierra?

Right now here at marshall medical centers there are just 7 coronavirus patients.

Uab researchers hope we'll see even fewer patients as alabama approaches herd immunity in late spring or early summer.

Judd- "the more people have immunity, the less the virus will spread, the safer it will be for us to interact with one another again."

Dr. suzanne judd with uab explained how close we are to herd immunity depends on a few factors..... judd- "it depends on the rate of vaccination, it depend on how many people have antibodies, or immunity that didn't have a positive test, and it depends on whether or not the virus mutates in the next few months."

Once herd immunity is reached through vaccination or infection it'll make virus spread less likely, potentially keeping coronavirus patient numbers low in hospitals like marshall medical centers.

Woodruff- "it sure makes it a lot easier on the staff if we can keep our numbers low."

But research is showing that we are closer than previously thought.

In alabama judd estimates that 1.5 million people could already have antibodies even without testing positive.

Judd- "true herd immunity would allow us to get back together again it would mean that we could have concerts, have sporting events, all the things that we've been pushing back and distancing and not allowing large groups to gather."

She added that vaccinations will help keep people out of hospital's like this one because they'll have less severe cases of coronavirus if they do still get infected.

Reporting live in marshall county sierra phillips waay31 news.