Big Giant Wave Documentary movie

Big Giant Wave Documentary movie - Official Trailer A film by Marie-Julie Dallaire Presented by Jean-Marc Vallée Plot synopsis: Big Giant Wave is an ode to music, this invisible abstract and fleeting sequence of sounds that creates in the brain the same reaction as chocolate, sex or drug.

Conceived as a cinematographic wave, this documentary takes us from Canada to Italy via Sweden, Mexico and the American West Coast to meet fascinating scientists and artists who, from their various backgrounds, illustrate our essential connection with rhythm, music, our planet, the brain, daily lives and our collective humanity.