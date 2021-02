Thursday 9 p.m. COVID-19 update

ADMINISTRATION.OUR OTHER BIG STORY OF THENIGHT, MISSOURI IS EXPANDING ITSCOVID-19 VACCINATION PROGRAM.GOVERNOR MIKE PARSON SAYS THESTATE WILL OPEN THE THIRD TIERUNDER PHASE 1B ON MARCH 15 ANDTHAT INCLUDES TEACHERS,CHILDCARE WORKERS, EMPLOYEES ANDOTHER ESSENTIAL WORKERS.THE GOVERNOR SAYS THIS WILL MAKEAPPROXIMATELY 550,000 MOREMISSOURIANS ELIGIBLE FORVACCINES.HE SAYS THE STATE IS EXPECTINGAN INCREASED SUPPLY OF THEMODERNA AND PFIZER DOSES TOCOVER THOSE NEW VACCINATIONS ANDIF JOHNSON & JOHNSON’S VACCINEIS APPROVED TOMORROW, THE STATECOULD GET A SHIPMENT AS SOON ASNEXT WEEK.