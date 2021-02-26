‘Metro Man’ E Sreedharan joins BJP: Can he change party’s fortune in Kerala?

‘Metro Man’ E Sreedharan has formally joined the BJP ahead of the assembly polls in Kerala.

Sreedharan joined the party in the presence of MoS RK Singh.

He earlier this month said he was joining the party to make a difference in Kerala using his experience as an administrator.

Sreedharan had also said that he was open to becoming the Chief Minister of Kerala if the party wanted.

His plunge into politics is being seen as a big boost for the BJP in a state where it has only a single MLA.

The engineer retired as chief of the Delhi Metro in 2011.

He was also involved in other metro projects in the country such as in Jaipur, Lucknow and Kochi.

Watch the full video for all the details.