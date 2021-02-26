Penguins in Burgers' Zoo have to go inside because of the cold. (Royal Burgers’ Zoo/Newsflash)

This zoo had to bring its penguins inside after it was revealed that not all penguins like the snow.The Royal Burgers’ Zoo has taken inside fifteen young and partnerless black-footed penguins as a precaution because of the prolonged cold weather in combination with heavy night frost.The penguins were transferred to a warmer part of the park in a more enclosed space near the heating system.(Royal Burgers’ Zoo/Newsflash)