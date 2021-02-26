Skip to main content
Hong Kong begins COVID-19 vaccinations for public with Sinovac jab

Hong Kong has begun administering COVID-19 vaccines to the public on Friday (February 26).

Residents over 60 years old and heath care workers are being prioritised as the Sinovac jab is being rolled out.

Footage from the first community vaccination centre in Kowloon Bay shows a queue of elderly people registering for their vaccine.

