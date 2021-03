International airport in Ayodhya approved by Centre: CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh government's proposal for an international airport in Ayodhya has been approved by the Centre, informed Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on February 26.

"UP government's proposal for an international airport in Ayodhya has been approved by the Centre.

About Rs 1,000 crore have been allocated to the district administration.

The central government has disbursed Rs 250 crore," said CM Yogi.