Mitch McConnell Would ‘Absolutely’ Support Trump in 2024, If He Became the GOP Nominee

Just days after saying the former president’s actions were “disgraceful” and a “dereliction of duty,” McConnell says he would support him in the next election.
Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.
Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) says he’d support former President Trump if he’s the Republican nominee in 2024, despite strongly..
By Patsy Widakuswara
Enduring Republican support for former President Donald Trump, even after the Capitol insurrection..