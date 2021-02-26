Mitch McConnell Would ‘Absolutely’ Support Trump in 2024, If He Became the GOP Nominee
Just days after saying the former president’s actions were “disgraceful” and a “dereliction of duty,” McConnell says he would support him in the next election.

Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.