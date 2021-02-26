NASA's newest rover captured a first-of-its-kind footage touchdown on Mars, from the moment of parachute inflation, the camera s

This is the moment NASA's Perseverance rover makes its long awaited touch-down on Mars and captures the historic event in high-quality video for Earthlings to enjoy.The rover landed on Jezero Crater at 3.55pm on 18th February.The video footage captured by cameras installed on the SUV-sized space vehicle shows the final moments of its entry, descent and landing.(NASA/Newsflash)