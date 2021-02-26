Ricky Gervais, five-time Golden Globes host, is the king of cringe

Ricky Gervais has hosted the Golden Globe Awards five times — and faced backlash each time for his cringe-worthy jokes.
In honor of the 2021 Golden Globes, which the British comedian will not be hosting, here are some of his most jaw-dropping digs.
Ricky Gervais has hosted the Golden Globe Awards five times — and faced backlash each time for his cringe-worthy jokes.
In honor of the 2021 Golden Globes, which the British comedian will not be hosting, here are some of his most jaw-dropping digs.
Amy Poehler is "excited" to host the Golden Globes with her friend Tina Fey.