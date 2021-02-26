Thai woman finds bizarre glowing rock washed up on beach

A Thai woman was baffled after finding a bizarre glowing rock while walking on a beach.

Mantana Dao Pibul was playing on the beach during a getaway when she found the unusual mineral in Nakhon Si Thammarat province, Thailand on February 22.

At first, she thought it was a broken coral piece so she picked it up to take home as a souvenir.

However, upon checking it closely, the rock appeared to reflect the sunlight and was glowing red.

The mineral appeared to be partially covered in normal black rock, most of it looked like a read crystal.

She further inspected it by flashing light directly into it using her phone and the red colour became more intense so she suspected it must be some kind of meteorite.

When she arrived home later that day, Mantana claimed that it had shifted into a purplish colour – which was different from the red glow it gave out during the daytime.

Curious about her unusual find, she asked her friends if they knew what it was but still without success.

Mantana said she is now waiting for mineral experts to examine the rock to know whether it was a meteorite or something more valuable.

She said: ‘I don’t know what this is, but it looked so special so it must be valuable.

I hope an expert comes to see my rock.’