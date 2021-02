The community of Parkwood in Cape Town held a peaceful protest today (February 26) to hand over a memorandum of demands for social housing to city officials.

When the protesters moved on to the field adjacent to Prince George Drive, where there was a battle between land invaders and police in 2018, they were warned to disperse by riot police who were monitoring the crowd from close by.

The crowd disperses peacefully after a community leader read out their memorandum of demands and handed over a copy to city officials.