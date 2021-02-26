Credit: In the Know: Finds

The Korean concept of ‘jeong’ inspired Charlotte Cho’s Then I Met You skin care line

Then I Met You is a skin care line founded by Soko Glam’s Charlotte Cho.

Its mission is to transform the way you live and feel.

All of its products, including its Living Cleansing Balm, Birch Milk Refining Toner and Soothing Tea Cleansing Gel are made with clean, high-quality ingredients that are also cruelty-free!

Change your life and add Then I Met you into your skin care routine!

