Shamima Begum loses legal bid to return home to appeal citizenship revocation

The UK Supreme Court ruled that “ISIS bride” Shamima Begum cannot return to the United Kingdom to appeal the revocation of her UK citizenship.

Begum was 15 years old when in 2015 she left the UK with two school friends to join ISIS in Syria.

She was stripped of her British citizenship by then-Home Secretary Sajid Javid on February 19, 2019 upon being discovered in a northern Syrian refugee camp.