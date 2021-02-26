Alex Smith Goes Undercover on Reddit, YouTube and Twitter

On this episode of Actually Me, Washington Football Team quarterback Alex Smith goes undercover on the Internet and responds to real comments from Reddit, YouTube, Twitter and Wikipedia.

How much credit does he deserve for mentoring Patrick Mahomes?

Who does he think is the GOAT quarterback?

Washington Football Team Quarterback Alex Smith was voted the NFL’s Comeback Player of the Year.

