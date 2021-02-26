Daily Dividend Report: ALB,DLR,LYB,ECL,SYY

The dividend, which has an annualized rate of $1.56, is payable April 1, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business as of March 12, 2021.

The Board of Directors of Albemarle announces that it has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.39 per share.

This year marks Albemarle's 27th consecutive year raising its dividend.

Digital Realty, a leading global provider of cloud- and carrier-neutral data center, colocation and interconnection solutions, announced today that its board of directors has authorized quarterly cash dividends for common and preferred stock for the first quarter of 2021.

"Our board of directors has approved a 4% increase in our quarterly common stock cash dividend to $1.16 per share, reflecting confidence in the underlying strength of our business as well as the strength of the recurring cash flows that support a steadily growing and well covered dividend, while retaining capital to fund future growth opportunities," commented Andrew P.

Power, Chief Financial Officer.

"This marks the 16th consecutive year we have grown our dividend, and we are pleased to be among a select group of REITs to have raised the dividend each and every year since our initial public offering in 2004." Digital Realty's board of directors authorized a cash dividend of $1.16 per share to common stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 15, 2021.

The common stock cash dividend will be paid on March 31, 2021.

LyondellBasell, one of the largest plastics, chemicals and refining companies in the world, today announced that it has declared a dividend of $1.05 per share, to be paid March 15, 2021 to shareholders of record March 8, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of March 5, 2021.

The board of directors of Ecolab today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.48 per common share, to be paid April 15, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 16, 2021.

Ecolab has paid cash dividends on its common stock for 84 consecutive years.

Sysco today announced that the Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.45 per share, payable on April 23, 2021, to common stockholders of record at the close of business on April 1, 2021.