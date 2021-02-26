Inside A $15.5M Hidden Mansion With A Luxury Car Barn

[lively music]- Hi, I'm Debra Johnston.Welcome to 3509 Tanners Mill Circlein Gainesville, Georgia.Gainesville, Georgia, and this locationis only one hour northof Atlanta, Georgia.It's a spectacular property on 446 acres.The Walnut River actuallywraps around the property.The main house is about12,500 square feet,features five bedrooms and nine bathrooms.In addition to the main house,we also have a 40,000square foot luxury car barn.This property is currentlyon the market for $15,500,000.[cash register dings]As we are approaching the residence,we've got the waterfalls hereand a pond right hereand the river that wraps all aroundand behind the house.It just creates thiswhole soothing experiencelike you're in a retreator at some resort.Okay, let's go check out the house.[upbeat music]So here we are at the main entrance.We have slate patios that wrapall the way around the house,approximately 2,000 square feetof outdoor patio spacethat just captures theview of the propertyin the front and all around the backwhere the Walnut River andthe waterfalls are located.This was all custom built.These huge beams and thiscustom door were all broughtin from Santa Fe, New Mexico.The scale is amazing,and we've got rain chains comingdown on both sides to capturethe water off the roof.And all of this beautifulstonework and brick.Let's go in and check it out.[Spanish guitar music]I'm in the main foyer.And you can feel how large the scale is.We've got at least two stories here,with the beams that Imentioned, very open feel.We've got the bar here,dining room behind me andfamily kitchen beyond.So, from here, let's gocheck out the living room.[peppy music]The feel of the room isso warm and inviting.This ceiling is actually35 feet with huge beams.A wall of windows thathighlights the propertyand this massive stone fireplaceright in the middle of the room.They used hard coat stucco over brickto make it look really old world,a lot of natural light,views out to the property.So let's head outside,and I'll show you the patios.So the patio overlooks theproperty and the river.And as come up on this area,this is great for entertaining.And look at this view.So while we're entertainingout here on the patio,you can see and hear the waterfallthat runs into the river.And this patio is atleast 2,000 square feetas it goes around the house.So we have perfect outdoor diningfor family and friends here.We're right next to the kitchenand the family room and breakfast room.So here we are in the kitchen,open to the family room, breakfast room.So in terms of the overallarchitecture and designof these rooms, I think thehomeowners were inspireda lot by Santa Fe, New Mexico,having natural elements,the stone on the back mantel,copper here on the counters.And you can see the beam detailcontinues through the house.It just has a really soothingoverall look and feel.And on this side over here,we have the butler's pantryand set up for the dining room.So I really love how all theserooms are open and connected.You've got the familyroom, with a fireplace,and it just has a nicewarm, intimate feel.[pulsing rhythmic music]Speaking of old world, look at these wallsand tin copper ceilings.The lighting is subtle, subdued.It's just beautiful.And these doors go right out to the patiosand the gardens and theview of the property.So you can see everywhere you lookthe attention to detail.They focused on every aspect of this room.The theater is right next door.So I'm gonna grab a quick glass of wine,and we'll go see the theater.Here we are at theentrance of the theater.The attention to detail continues.We've got old world feelin this cut brick, sconces.We've got an authentic candy machine here.This is right in front of the theater.We have the ticket booth,the marquee, the lights.Everything feels like anauthentic theater from the day.The theater will holdat least nine guests.And it's very spacious.These all recline.The owners designed thisall custom to be a replicaof the Fox Theater in Atlanta, Georgia,including this ceiling thatlooks like a nighttime sky.We have full surround sound,movie photographs of actorsfrom back in the day,including John Wayne and Greta Garbo.It creates this whole overall feel,And it's very relaxing to be in hereand watching a movie.From the theater, we come rightdown the hallway to theprimary bedroom suite.This suite has an open area herewith a fireplace that opens on both sidesinto this sitting roomwith the outdoor patiothat continues aroundthe back of the house.And you can see the river,and the property itselfis just so beautiful.It kind of envelopes the house.So this area then opensto the primary bathroom.[snappy music]Here we have the primary bathroom.It has travertine floors,marble countertops,Sherle Wagner faucet sets, big spa bath,walk-in shower, and itcontinues with the same lookand feel as the rest of the house.So from here, we're gonna go upstairsand see the first guest suite.This is the guest bedroom.And if I was a guest staying here,I wouldn't want to leave,because it is a beautiful upstairs spaceof a sitting room, bedroom,then we have, it's almostlike a living room over here,complete with arefrigerator, breakfast bar,almost a whole kitchen.And it really creates a feelof almost like a guest apartment.And then we have views straightout the front of the property.And again to the river.The guest suite is one offour bedrooms upstairs.The other three are locatedon the other side of the house.And one of them is very specialfor the grand babiesthat has a Western theme.So now we've seen the main residence,and I can't wait to take you outsideto see the rest of the property.Here we are in the luxury car barn.This facility is about 40,000 square feetand currently has about 50 to 55 carscomfortably parked for viewing.And you can see all the neonsigns that are authenticand have been restored.We have a bar down here.This looks like it's from the '50s.This used to be an equestriancenter that was converted.It could always go backto a riding ring, or itcan be left like this.I'm on the viewing deck to see the cars.But inside here, wehave a very large spacethat's like a saloon and a barwith a catering kitchenas well as an area for musicians.So the owners would holdbig fundraisers in this areaand then come out to view the cars.Next to the barn is a mechanic's garagefor restoration of cars.And then right below us on the main floor,we even have a barbershop.This is truly an amazing spacethat I know has beenranked in the top fiveof luxury car facilitiesin the United States.I'm so glad you got tosee this property today.The main residence, which was custom builtby the homeowners, is 12,500 square feetand features five bedrooms, nine bathroomsand mostly main floor living,with doors that open outto over 2,000 square feetof outdoor patio space.In addition, we also saw the theaterthat seats nine and the billiards roomand bar that are absolutely beautiful.The property also featuresa luxury car barn,which is over 40,000 square feetand will hold over 70 cars for viewing.And you've got all of this propertybetween the five-acreLake and the Walnut River,which wraps around theback of the residence.The waterfalls themselvesare absolutely beautiful.This is truly a uniqueopportunity for any homeowner.This property is on themarket for $15,500,000.And I hope to see you again soon.