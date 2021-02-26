House Passes Bill That Would Prohibit LGBTQ Discrimination

The Equality Act was passed by the House on Feb.

25 in a 224-206 vote.

All of the Democrats and three Republicans supported the measure.

Those Republicans are Reps.

Brian Fitzpatrick, Tom Reed and John Katko.

The bill would allow protections of the Civil Rights Act to extend to LGBTQ Americans.

None of us should be evicted, fired or denied accommodations and services simply because of who we are and whom we love, Rep.

Ritchie Torres, D-NY, via ABC News.

The vote came after two days of intense debate, including a standoff between Rep.

Marie Newman and Rep.

Marjorie Taylor Greene pertaining to trans rights.

Many Republicans oppose the bill because of their beliefs surrounding religion and science.

When men or women claim to be able to choose their own sexual identity, they are making a statement that God did not know what he was doing when he made them, Rep.

Greg Stuebe, R-Fla, via ABC News.

You are going to singlehandedly destroy women's sports in the name of equality, how ironic, Rep.

Greg Stuebe, R-Fla, via ABC News.

60 senators must vote in support of the Equality Act for it to make its way to President Biden's desk