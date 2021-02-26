US intel report: Saudi Crown Prince responsible for approving Khashoggi operation

The US intelligence report on the murder of Jamal Khashoggi says that Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was responsible, saying he approved the operation to capture or kill Khashoggi.

“We base this assessment on the Crown Prince’s control of decision-making in the Kingdom, the direct involvement of a key adviser and members of Mohammed bin Salman’s protective detail in the operation, and the Crown Prince’s support for using violent measures to silence dissidents abroad, including Khashoggi,” the report says.