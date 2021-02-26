Justin Bieber Announces Release of New Album ‘Justice’

On February 26, Justin Bieber revealed that his latest music release would be in the form of an album.

The album, titled 'Justice,' is a follow-up to his 2020 album, 'Changes,' and will be released on March 19.

In an Instagram post, Bieber said his goal was to "provide comfort" to his listeners.

In a time when there's so much wrong with this broken planet, we all crave healing—and justice—for humanity … In creating this album, my goal is to make music that will provide comfort; to make songs that people can relate to, and connect to, so they feel less alone, Justin Bieber, via Instagram.

Bieber also seemingly revealed his intent to battle "injustice.".

I know that I cannot simply solve injustice by making music … This is me doing a small part.

My part.

I want to continue the conversation of what justice looks like so we can continue to heal, Justin Bieber, via Instagram.

The album will include songs "Holy" featuring Chance the Rapper, "Lonely" featuring benny blanco and Bieber's latest release, "Anyone."