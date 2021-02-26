Student Loans

We talk to a student loan counselor about changes in the payments.

Biden extended the moratorium on student loan payments through at least september 30th.

The move was one of his first official acts.

This comes as the administration considers forgiving up to ten thousand dollars in student loan debt.

News 12'skenan scott spoke with a student loan counselor about what this could mean for tennesseans.

One of president joe biden's first acts upon being inaugurated was signing an executive order directing the department of education to extend the current moratorium on student loan payments.

I spoke with a student loan counselor who told me that the extension can have some serious ramifications for tennesseans.

Shortly after his inauguration, president biden extended the moratorium on student loan payments, impacting an estimated 40+ million americans.

And as he weighs forgiving $10k in debt by executive action, payments for nearly a million tennessee student loan borrowers are expected to resume at the end of summer.

Student loan counselor andrew pentis says that the extension has major financial ramifications for borrowers both in tennessee and nationwide.

"the biden administration has actually extended it through september, giving millions of federal borrowers about eighteen months where they haven't or will not have to make a payment on their debt.

So that's a huge relief for borrowers, both in tennessee and nationally.

Not having to resume repayment until october 1st."

He says that with the loan forgiveness being only a temporary fix, it remains to be seen if congress chooses to codify it into law.

"the trump administration actually brought this forward with an executive order, it was later codified via the cares act.

And the biden administration extended it via executive order.

So we could see it again codified by congress in another stimulus package.

Obviously we're still waiting on that."

Pentis says that the relief comes at a good time for borrowers.

With tennessee student loan portfolios totaling around $30 billion dollars and residents juggling an average of $262 in monthly payments, the extension is much-needed relief to offset pandemic-related financial hardships.

"in terms of how it would affect borrowers, there are millions of borrowers across the u.s. and many thousands in tennessee that have a balance under $10,000.

So a sudden dose of relief in the form of a $10,000 federal loan forgiveness from washington would erase debt for many borrowers overnight."

The current moratorium is set to last until at least september 30th.

The biden administration says it could be extended further, depending on the economic conditions at the time.

Reporting in chattanooga, kenan scott