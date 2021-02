SUPER HEROES THE MOVIE

SUPER HEROES THE MOVIE trailer HD - Plot synopsis: After a bad breakup, Wonderful Woman and Superbman must work together with the Super Crew: Aguaman, Ratman, Sparrow and the Super Twins, to prevent world domination by an invincible super villain from the 5th dimension named Bob.

Starring Lisa Guerrero, Ric Borelli, Kevin Glikmann, Brooke Mueller.

Directed by Wesley Wittkamper.