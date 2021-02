Hima Das appointed DSP Assam | What next in sports career? | Oneindia News

Sprinter Hima Das has been appointed the Deputy Superintendent of Police in Assam.

CM Sarbananda sonowal said that she has made the state proud with her achievements in the national and international sporting arena.

After her appointment, this is what Das said about her future sporting career.

