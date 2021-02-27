Skip to main content
Armed police arrest protesters in Myanmar as violence continues

Footage shows armed riot police arresting protesters at gunpoint in Myanmar today (February 27).

Armed officers stormed into the Ocean Plaza in Tamwe township of Yangon as crowds sheltered there shortly after midday.

Several people were dragged out of the building and beaten before being lead away.

The violent scenes came almost a month after the military ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyo and seized power with a brutal coup.

The Nobel Peace Prize Laurette has not been seen or heard from since amid fears she is being forcibly detained along with other civilian politicians from the elected administration.

