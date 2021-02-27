'Don't want an India where one idea dominates all': Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi made a scathing remark on Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a roadshow in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi on February 27 by saying that PM is attacking all ideas except RSS and BJP, while also adding that his party don't want an India where one idea dominates all other ideas.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi is attacking all ideas except RSS and BJP.

He says India is 1 tradition, 1 history, 1 language... does he mean Tamil language, history, traditions are not Indian?

We don't want an India where one idea dominates all other ideas," said Rahul Gandhi.