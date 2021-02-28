Coronavirus cases decline in hospitals and clinics in north Mississippi

The number of Coronavirus cases in the hospitals and clinics continues to decline throughout north Mississippi health services.

Right now, in north ms we are currently seeing some of the lowest number of cases we have seen since the begining of the pandemic.

I spoke with two medical officals and got some insight on how they plan to continue providing ongoing safety and care to patients and staff.

((sot))"let us help you, please let us help you.

Because we can and we are incredibly safe."

Things are improving in the hospital for both patients and employees according to (i assume assistant chief medical officer jeremy blanchard.) he said there are three indicators that things are getting better in the hospital.... how many patients they have, how many employees get sicl, and how many people test positve.

((sot)) "our numbers have gone down dramatically, i think it reflects the prevalence of the virus has gone down dramatically."

Jeremy blanchard, m.d.,mmm,cpe - assistant chief medical officier he said safety precaustions at the hospital are also improving.

Employees use electronic mointoring systems to check their temperatures.

The screening is done daily to make sure that all the employees are sympton free before catering to patients.

While the hospital continues to follow cdc and msdh guidlines, they are also working to educate people about the importance of getting vacinated.

They also want to make sure the vaccinations are accessible to everyong.

((sot)) "we have two very effective vaccines and potentially another vaccine on the way.

So i'm hopeful as time goes by vaccine access is going to get better."

Vernon rayford, m.d - primary care physician in the months ahead, blanchard said the hospital will stay vigilant by continuing to use safety precaustions throughout their system.

((sot)) "as we continue to vaccinate it will be well reflected.

I do expect we will probably get a rise in covid as we head to easter, i don't think it will be too the level its been.

Although nobody has a crystal ball."

Blanchard here are just a few numbers to show you how things are improving in north ms .

On janurary 8th there were 118 patients.

Yesterday there were only 31 patients throughout the enetire 7 hosptial system.

Also in janurary there were also 400 employees out with covid or suspicous of it.

Yesterday only 32..

These are all good signs and evidence of the decline of cases throughout north ms. reporting in tupelo taylor tucker wtva 9 news coronavirus cases for