Watch: PSLV-C51 lifts off successfully carrying Amazonia-1 and 18 other satellites

ISRO's PSLV-C51 carrying Amazonia-1 and 18 other satellites was launched from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on February 28 from 09:50 hrs IST onwards.

PSLV-C51 is the first dedicated commercial mission of NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), a government of India company under the Department of Space.