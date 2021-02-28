Plastic surgeon faces investigation for attending court while performing surgery | Oneindia News

A Plastic surgeon from California is facing investigation for attending a court trial while performing the surgery.

According to the reports, Scott Green attended his trial at Sacramento superior court on zoom for alleged traffic violation while in the operating room.

Judge told the doctor he would rather set a new date for the trial when the doctor is not actively involved or participating and attending to the needs of a patient.

Doctor Green apologised to the judge.

The Medical Board of California has said it would look into the incident.

